Mexico’s Marquez in ‘great shape’ at fifth career World Cup

Pima Community College has new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.
Arizona’s Deandre Ayton was a force in his lone college season and looks like the favorite to land with Phoenix as the No. 1 overall pick.
During a week that could prove to be a seminal moment in the Suns’ resurgence, forward Marquese Chriss was busy spreading goodwill to basketball campers at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.
El Tri’s historic win posts total audience delivery average of 7.4 million viewers.
Three Wildcat basketball players could be drafted in this year's NBA Draft with Ayton a candidate to go No. 1 overall.
