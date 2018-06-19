Tucson tracksters win big at Jr. Olympic state meet - Tucson News Now

Tucson tracksters win big at Jr. Olympic state meet

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

17 athletes from Tucson Elite Track and Field Club excelled, winning gold medals this past weekend at the USATF Junior Olympics Arizona championships.

Tucson High graduate Neysia Howard (’18), who is headed for a track and field career at UA, led the way on the girls’ side with three titles (200m, long jump and 4x100 relay).

Ironwood Ridge’s Tony Mar-y-el Torres (’18) took home two individual honors winning the 800m and 1500m events.

Here are all your winners:

Girls (Name, Age group, event, score)

Aquarina Thomas (11-12G) Long Jump (4.39)
Aquarina Thomas (11-12G) Shot Put (8.94)
Abigail Walls (15-16G) High Jump (1.50)
Neysia Howard (17-18G) 200m (25.33)
Team (17-18G) 4x100 (49.02) 
(Kacy Haynes, Naudia Dawson, Anahiramar Lopez and Neysia Howard)
Anahiramar Lopez (17-18G) High Jump (1.65)
Neysia Howard (17-18G) Long Jump (5.57)

Boys

Nicholas Montes (11-12B) High Jump (1.30)
Christopher Montes Jr. (13-14B) High Jump (1.70)
Izaiah Brown (15-16B) 400m Hurdles (1:03.34)
Octavius Thomas (15-16B) High Jump (1.70)
Trayvion White-Austin (17-18B) 100m (11.36)
William Juniper (17-18B) 200m (22.68)
Tony Mar-y-el Torres (17-18B) 800m (2:02.31)
Tony Mar-y-el Torres (17-18B) 1500m (4:29.90)
Team (17-18B) 4x100 (44.18)
(Trevor Volpe, William Juniper, Sean Barton and Trayvion White-Austin
Team (17-18B) 4x400 (3:31.13)
(Mickey Flynn, William Juniper, Nick Flores and Daniel Gadja)
Sean Barton (17-18B) Triple Jump (13.26)

All of these athletes qualified for the Jr. Olympic regional championships in Aurora, Colorado on July 7 and 8 where they will look to make the national championships in late July in Greensboro, North Carolina.

