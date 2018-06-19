Red Cross opens cooling center for people displaced by 2-alarm fire

The fire caused visible damage to one of the cranes and officials want to inspect the other for safety. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The fire was so hot, cars across the street were damaged. (Source: KOLD News 13)

About 30 people were forced out of their homes because of a two-alarm fire that also caused the closure of two major streets near the University of Arizona that on Tuesday morning, June 19.

The Red Cross has opened a cooling center at Country Club Road and East Broadway Boulevard for residents who are unable to return to their homes.

Both closed streets - Broadway between Euclid and Fremont avenues and North Euclid between Broadway and East 10th Street - have been reopened.

The fire was at a construction site at East 10th Street and North Tyndall Avenue. Emergency responders were concerned that the fire would cause the cranes on site to collapse, so they established a collapse zone.

Video of a huge construction fire in #Tucson. Huge smoke plume with embers kicking way up high. @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/tTGkoYzD69 — Chris Rasmussen (@AZPuffins) June 19, 2018

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesman, the first report of the fire came just after 2 a.m. Sixty firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Heat and flames from the fire caused visible damage to the smaller of two cranes on the site, electrical lines and windows of nearby homes.

Overnight 2 Alarm fire at a construction site just after 2am at 10th St & Tyndall Ave. Crews remain in the area this AM, still working water on to the site while also monitoring construction cranes that were subject to the intense fire heat. #StaySafeTucson #TucsonFire pic.twitter.com/A47hsy1PPh — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) June 19, 2018

