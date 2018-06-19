Red Cross opens cooling center for people displaced by 2-alarm f - Tucson News Now

Red Cross opens cooling center for people displaced by 2-alarm fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
The fire was so hot, cars across the street were damaged. (Source: KOLD News 13) The fire was so hot, cars across the street were damaged. (Source: KOLD News 13)
The fire caused visible damage to one of the cranes and officials want to inspect the other for safety. (Source: KOLD News 13) The fire caused visible damage to one of the cranes and officials want to inspect the other for safety. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

About 30 people were forced out of their homes because of a two-alarm fire that also caused the closure of two major streets near the University of Arizona that on Tuesday morning, June 19.

The Red Cross has opened a cooling center at Country Club Road and East Broadway Boulevard for residents who are unable to return to their homes.

Both closed streets - Broadway between Euclid and Fremont avenues and North Euclid between Broadway and East 10th Street - have been reopened.

The fire was at a construction site at East 10th Street and North Tyndall Avenue. Emergency responders were concerned that the fire would cause the cranes on site to collapse, so they established a collapse zone.

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesman, the first report of the fire came just after 2 a.m. Sixty firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Heat and flames from the fire caused visible damage to the smaller of two cranes on the site, electrical lines and windows of nearby homes.

    •   
