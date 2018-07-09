TUCSON TALKS: Waiting in line at the border

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - While the immigration debate continues to cause controversy across the country, there's a situation at the border in Nogales that's never happened before.
Dozens of women and children are camped out, sleeping for days just outside the DeConcini Port of Entry. Most of these people are coming from Guatemala, some are from Mexico.
The women there said they are fleeing violence in their homelands and are waiting to speak to Customs and Border Protection agents to begin the asylum process.
Aid groups said CBP has slowed its process during the last few weeks - receiving fewer people each day than they usually do. They said that's putting the migrants in danger, especially the young children.
In this edition of Tucson Talks, we spoke to Father Sean Carroll.
Carroll is a Catholic priest who has worked on both sides of the border for a decade. We also spoke to a Tucson News Now reporter and photographer who went to see what the reality is on the ground.
