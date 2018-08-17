OVERTIME: Week 1 high school football results

By | August 16, 2018 at 6:49 PM MST - Updated September 12 at 6:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season began with a handful of games involving teams from southern Arizona.

The schedule, provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, is subject to change.

Week 1 Results

Thursday, Aug. 16

Ironwood Ridge 42, Mountain View 14

Friday, Aug. 17

Buckeye 51, Amphi 7

Catalina Foothills 28, Buena 17

Flowing Wells 38, Canyon Del Oro 37

Nogales 14, Cholla 0

Douglas 55, Tanque Verde 6

Marana 42, Horizon 36

Casa Grande 49, Palo Verde 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 48, Rio Rico 12

Sierra Linda 27, Rincon/University 19

Sahuarita 28, Eloy Santa Cruz 22

Sahuaro 56, Vista Grande 13

Campo Verde 37, Sunnyside 0

Tucson High 63, Maryvale 6

