OVERTIME: Week 1 high school football results

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season began with a handful of games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The schedule, provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, is subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Ironwood Ridge 42, Mountain View 14
Friday, Aug. 17
Buckeye 51, Amphi 7
Catalina Foothills 28, Buena 17
Flowing Wells 38, Canyon Del Oro 37
Nogales 14, Cholla 0
Douglas 55, Tanque Verde 6
Marana 42, Horizon 36
Casa Grande 49, Palo Verde 0
Pusch Ridge Christian 48, Rio Rico 12
Sierra Linda 27, Rincon/University 19
Sahuarita 28, Eloy Santa Cruz 22
Sahuaro 56, Vista Grande 13
Campo Verde 37, Sunnyside 0
Tucson High 63, Maryvale 6
