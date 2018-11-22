UPDATE: Arrest made in Aug. 20 fatal crash

The fatal crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 20, when officers from the Operations Division East responded to the area of East Pima Street and North Jefferson Avenue on the call of a serious crash. When officers arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that had rolled over and both occupants an adult male and female were found in the road. According to TPD the female, identified as 34-year-old Alexandra Belbey, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male identifed as Garrett was transported to the Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.