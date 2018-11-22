UPDATE: Arrest made in Aug. 20 fatal crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest an Aug. 20 fatal crash that occurred on Pima Street near Craycroft in midtown.
According to a TPD news release, 48-year-old Gaylord Patrick Garrett was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of 2nd degree murder. The arrest was made after probable cause was established by detectives from the TPD Traffic Investigations Unit and personnel from the Crime Lab.
The fatal crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 20, when officers from the Operations Division East responded to the area of East Pima Street and North Jefferson Avenue on the call of a serious crash. When officers arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that had rolled over and both occupants an adult male and female were found in the road. According to TPD the female, identified as 34-year-old Alexandra Belbey, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male identifed as Garrett was transported to the Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Officers learned that the vehicle involved was a 2006 Chevy Corvette, owned by Garrett. According to TPD Traffice detectives the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on East Pima Street at a high rate of speeding, it passed through the intersection of North Craycroft Road when the driver lost control and drove over the south curb. This caused the passenger side of the vehicle to hit several trees and part of a block wall, the vehicle continued eastbound as it reached North Jefferson Avenue where is hit a light pole and a fire hydrant, ejecting both Garrett and Belbey.
According to TPD neither was wearing a seatbelt. It appeared that no other vehicles were involved and speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.
