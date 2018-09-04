Mission San Xavier del Bac looking for volunteer tour guides

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Interested in history and would love to tell others about one of Tucson's most beloved landmarks? Then becoming a volunteer tour guide, or docent for Mission San Xavier del Bac is the job for you.
Patronato San Xavier promotes the restoration, maintenance and preservation of San Xavier, as well as provides guided tours of the historic landmark to the more than 30,000 yearly visitors.
"It is an honor to work with our passionate docent team to share the very special story of the people, the history and the cultures that have come together in this remarkable place. Mission San Xavier is one of the great treasures of our region and the world, and helping provide context for our guests is a rewarding and enriching experience," said Docent Education Director Clague A. Van Slyke, III in a recent news release. "As a native Tucsonan, San Xavier has always been part of my life, but becoming immersed in the story has strengthened my understanding and connection to our unique region."
To learn more about the Patronato Docent Program, attend the informational meeting for prospective docents from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in the St. Clare Room at Mission San Xavier del Bac, 1950 W. San Xavier Rd. in Tucson.
More information, questions and RSVPs: www.patronatosanxavier.org/about-us/docents
Volunteers must complete docent training, which includes six required training sessions this fall on October 17, 24, and 31 and November 7, 14, and 28. This training will prepare new docents to begin leading tours during the busy winter months. During the training, participants receive in-depth information about the history and culture of the region and the Mission, and they have opportunities for ongoing educational experiences with experts in history, religion, culture, anthropology and art history.
The docent program began nine years ago. In 2017, docents led 1,821 guided tours for more than 30,000 people.
