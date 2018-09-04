Mission San Xavier del Bac looking for volunteer tour guides

"It is an honor to work with our passionate docent team to share the very special story of the people, the history and the cultures that have come together in this remarkable place. Mission San Xavier is one of the great treasures of our region and the world, and helping provide context for our guests is a rewarding and enriching experience," said Docent Education Director Clague A. Van Slyke, III in a recent news release. "As a native Tucsonan, San Xavier has always been part of my life, but becoming immersed in the story has strengthened my understanding and connection to our unique region."