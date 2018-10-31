UPDATE: UA basketball player facing DUI charge suspended for opener

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -The University of Arizona basketball player facing DUI charges has been suspended for the team’s season opener.
UA on Tuesday, Oct. 30 said Ira Lee will miss the Wildcats' game against Houston Baptist due to violations of the student code of conduct and athletic department’s community standards.
The Wildcats are set to host HBU on Wednesday, Nov. 7
Lee, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound sophomore from Los Angeles, was cited by the University of Arizona Police Department and released Saturday, Aug. 18.
According to court documents, Lee was ticketed for extreme DUI, failure to yield and underage drinking.
Lee played in 27 games for the Wildcats last season and averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
That wasn’t Lee’s first driving issue this year.
In May, he was accused of speeding on Interstate 10 just north of Tucson.
According to the charge, Lee was going at least 29 miles over the speed limit.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.