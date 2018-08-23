KOLD Hero: Hannah Ochoa fighting leukemia for a third time with a smile, positive attitude

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Right now, 6-year-old Hannah Ochoa is working to battle leukemia for the third time. Her mother, Regina, said Hannah fights with a smile and a positive attitude every day.
"She's just a fighter," said Regina. "She's an amazing girl, she's such a little warrior."
Ochoa also has Down's Syndrome. She was first diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old, then again at 3 years old, and for a third time earlier this year.
"This time we're angry," said Hannah's mother. "We're so angry, like how could this happen again. Now we're worried about her life."
According to Regina, Hannah has had so much chemotherapy with the previous cancers, the only option now is a bone marrow transplant. It's something the family hopes to have in three months.
The family is having bone marrow registry drives across southern Arizona, hoping to find a match sooner rather than later. Regina said the ideal candidate is Hispanic from 18 to 44 years old.
"There just aren't enough Hispanics in the bone marrow registry," she said. "We're pleading to them, really to anyone. Anybody could be Hannah's hero and we need them."
Registering to be a bone marrow donor is a quick process. Once signed-up, a kit is sent to the persons home, who swabs their cheek to collect a sample. That is sent back and in 6-8 weeks, information is available to see there's a match.
More information, and a link to join the registry is available by clicking here. It's something Regina hopes everyone takes time to do. Until then, she's looking to Hannah for strength.
"I think of my little girl and I just think of how hard she's fought," she says.
Two drives will be happening in the next few days:
- Friday, Aug. 24: Bell House, 4630 N. Paseo Aquimuri, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 29: El Mezquite, 7130 S. Nogales Highway, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
