UPDATE: AIA upholds ruling against Sabino baseball

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sabino High lost its baseball coach in late August.
Days later, Aug. 28, it lost its state title.
After protest from parents and members of the community, The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced on Wednesday Sept. 12, that they will uphold the forfeiture of last season’s victories.
The probation for this season was changed to a warning though.
The decision by the AIA came after the Tucson Unified School District completed a two-month investigation.
Former head coach Mark Chandler was accused of recruiting violations, using an ineligible player, misuse of funds and illegal practices.
The Sabercats had won the 3A title last season, ending a 21-year drought.
After the AIA met in August, the following was decided:
Sabino baseball will be put on one year probation, beginning Tuesday and will be forced to forfeit all games from last season. The team will not be eligible for the postseason this year.
AIA also decided that the runner-up team will not be named champion, but the bracket will be vacated.
Sabino and TUSD have said they will appeal all sanctions.
The team was told Sunday, Aug. 26, Chandler and assistant coach Jason Fallwell would not be back for the 2019 season.
On Wednesday, Aug. 29, TUSD issued the following statement:
