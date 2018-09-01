OVERTIME: Week 3 high school football results, highlights and photos

OVERTIME - Week 3 Highlights
By | August 30, 2018 at 3:22 PM MST - Updated September 13 at 4:24 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season continued this week with a whole slew of games in southern Arizona.

Week 3 featured 16 games in the Tucson area.

Our KOLD Overtime Game of the Week was right here in our own backyard as we headed over the mountain for a square off between Marana and Catalina Foothills.

Marana (3-0) won 35-20 as Catalina Foothills fell to 1-2 on the year.

Results for all games can be found below.

Week 2 results are HERE while the entire 2018 schedule can be read HERE.

Week 3 Schedule

Friday, Aug. 31

Amphi 45, Tanque Verde 0

Morenci 21, Benson 6

Bisbee 43, Globe 38

Canyon del Oro 55, Apache Junction 26

Catalina High 30, Rio Rico 25

Marana 35, Catalina Foothills 20

Vista Grande 28, Cholla 14

Cienega 35, Sunnyslope 7

Desert View 21, Nogales 13

Douglas 42, Empire 26

Palm Desert High (Calif.) 9, Flowing Wells 7

Millennium High 30, Ironwood Ridge 27

Higley 39, Mountain View 14

Sahuarita 42, Palo Verde 7

Casa Grande 26, Pueblo 12

Walden Grove 21, Pusch Ridge 0

Sunnyside 56, Rincon/University 6

Sahuaro 34, Sabino 7

Salpointe Catholic 28, Desert Edge 21

San Carlos 18, Santa Rita 6

Tombstone 36, San Manuel 26

Tucson High 55, Alhambra 0

Willcox 24, Pima High 14

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.