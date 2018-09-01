OVERTIME: Week 3 high school football results, highlights and photos

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season continued this week with a whole slew of games in southern Arizona.
Week 3 featured 16 games in the Tucson area.
Our KOLD Overtime Game of the Week was right here in our own backyard as we headed over the mountain for a square off between Marana and Catalina Foothills.
Marana (3-0) won 35-20 as Catalina Foothills fell to 1-2 on the year.
Results for all games can be found below.
Amphi 45, Tanque Verde 0
Morenci 21, Benson 6
Bisbee 43, Globe 38
Canyon del Oro 55, Apache Junction 26
Catalina High 30, Rio Rico 25
Marana 35, Catalina Foothills 20
Vista Grande 28, Cholla 14
Cienega 35, Sunnyslope 7
Desert View 21, Nogales 13
Douglas 42, Empire 26
Palm Desert High (Calif.) 9, Flowing Wells 7
Millennium High 30, Ironwood Ridge 27
Higley 39, Mountain View 14
Sahuarita 42, Palo Verde 7
Casa Grande 26, Pueblo 12
Walden Grove 21, Pusch Ridge 0
Sunnyside 56, Rincon/University 6
Sahuaro 34, Sabino 7
Salpointe Catholic 28, Desert Edge 21
San Carlos 18, Santa Rita 6
Tombstone 36, San Manuel 26
Tucson High 55, Alhambra 0
Willcox 24, Pima High 14
