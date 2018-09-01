OVERTIME: Marana’s offense ignites late for a 35-20 win over Foothills

OVERTIME: Marana 35, Catalina Foothills 20 (Game of the Week)
By David Kelly | September 1, 2018 at 3:25 AM MST - Updated September 13 at 4:26 PM

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It took awhile for Marana's potent offense to get untracked at home Friday night against Conference 4-A opponent Catalina Foothills but the Tigers finally did in the second half on their way to a 35-20 victory over the Falcons.

Senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for a pair of touchdowns to Isaiah Robeuck and Diego Miranda. He also ran for another score.

The Tigers roared back late in the third quarter after Foothills had taken a 13-9 lead on a six-yard touchdown run by Kareem Swailem. The senior finished with two scores on the night and shined on defense for the Falcons.

Marana senior running back Zo Ratliffe, a transfer from Elysian Park, Texas, had second half touchdown runs of four and nine yards.

The Tigers' defense helped seal the game in the second half with a pair of takeaways.

Roebuck had a forced fumble on the Falcons Luke Mitchell that was recovered by Justus Edwards while junior defensive back Coben Bourguet had an interception.

Meet new Marana head football coach Louie Ramirez:

CFHS got a pair of field goals from Jaden Boling (23 and 29 yards).

Sophomore cornerback Derek Williams had a key first half end zone interception for the Falcons that thwarted a Tigers scoring chance.

Marana (3-0) travels to Desert View in Week 4 while Catalina Foothills (1-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak on the road at Sabino.

