Startup Tucson celebrates 4th annual TENWEST Festival

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The fourth annual TENWEST Festival in downtown Tucson is taking place Oct. 12 - 21, thanks to Startup Tucson, the Arizona Commission of the Arts, Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Tucson, Cox, Madden, Microsoft, and University of Arizona.
The TENWEST Festival is a week long community celebration that promotes collaboration, as well as educating and recognizing partners for their work in STEM, sustainability, entrepreneurship, technology, arts, and culture.
Welcoming more than 5,000 Tucsonans, the 10-day festival invites families, students, small business owners and startup communities to experience 100+ unique events that encourage curiosity and discovery.
TENWEST Festival provides a platform for participants to learn, inform, network, and explore their community while developing relationships that will further enrich their respective endeavors.
Its mission is to promote and foster a culture of innovation in Tucson by hosting a forum to drive education, interaction and big ideas, and to bring together committed community organizations, artists, innovators, and stakeholders to present a unified but diverse platform to celebrate Tucson's creative ecosystem.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.