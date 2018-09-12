Southern AZ: Halloween, pumpkin patches and corn mazes for 2018

Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Tohono Chul Park at 7366 Paseo del Norte, Tucson 85704 Come celebrate your memories, and make new ones, with our fifth annual salute to the fiery chile and decadent chocolate. Dozens of food and craft vendors will fill the grounds and personal ofrendas (altars) from local artists and schools pay homage to the enduring borderland traditions of Día de los Muertos and a community altar invites guests to leave recuerdos (remembrances) of lost loved ones. There will be musical entertainment with a Latin beat from the Rafael Moreno Quartet, Entre Peruanos, Jovert Steel Drum Band, Mariachi Aztlán and Michael Salerno; Day of the Dead-themed face painting (and children's activities on Saturday) and the Garden Bistro will be serving a special harvest-themed farm to table dinner on Friday evening, Oct. 26!