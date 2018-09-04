Pima County Board of Supervisors rejects Stonegarden grant

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has rejected a $1.4 million federal grant, claiming it can't justify taking the money under current immigration policies.
The board, which made the decision by a 3-1 vote Tuesday, Sept. 4, said it thinks it has sent a message to Washington, D.C. by refusing the Stonegarden grant.
This isn't the first time the board has reversed its decision on the grant this year.
In early 2018, the board said it would reject the money. Less than two weeks later, that decision was reversed.
The money was used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department as part of its border strategy with federal agencies.
The county has used the money to purchase new vehicles, pay overtime, and buy other equipment which it feels is needed to enforce laws in remote, hard to get to, rural areas.
Pima County had been accepting the gr ants since 2004 but questions have arisen about the latest grant proposal relating to immigration issues.
