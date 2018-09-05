OVERTIME: Week 4 high school football results

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season continued with a slew of games in southern Arizona.
Week 4 featured 12 games in the Tucson area.
The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week was the rivalry match between the Nogales Apaches and Rio Rico Hawks. Nogales had no trouble and cruised to a 45-0 win to move to 2-1.
Flowing Wells 40, Amphi 12
Benson 54, Santa Rita 0
Bisbee 32, Miami 8
Buena 51, Empire 28
Canyon Del Oro 33, Pusch Ridge Christian 7
Douglas 65, Catalina 8
Sabino 21, Catalina Foothills 17
Pueblo 7, Cholla 0
Centennial High 35, Cienega 0
Marana 35, Desert View 0
Campo Verde 17, Ironwood Ridge 13
Casteel 56, Mountain View 0
Nogales 45, Rio Rico 0
Tanque Verde 21, Rincon/University 7
Coolidge 21, Sahuarita 14, 2OT
Sahuaro 42, Marcos de Niza 13
Salpointe Catholic 42, Del Valle (El Paso, Texas) 27
Tombstone 68, Antelope Union 83
Tucson 50, Phoenix North 0
Walden Grove 28, Casa Grande 26
Morenci 38, Willcox 6
