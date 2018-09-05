OVERTIME: Week 4 high school football results

OVERTIME: Week 4 high school football results
By | September 4, 2018 at 8:08 PM MST - Updated September 12 at 6:26 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football season continued with a slew of games in southern Arizona.

Week 4 featured 12 games in the Tucson area.

The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week was the rivalry match between the Nogales Apaches and Rio Rico Hawks. Nogales had no trouble and cruised to a 45-0 win to move to 2-1.

Week 3 results are HERE while the entire 2018 schedule can be read HERE.

Week 4 Results

Friday, Sept. 7

Flowing Wells 40, Amphi 12

Benson 54, Santa Rita 0

Bisbee 32, Miami 8

Buena 51, Empire 28

Canyon Del Oro 33, Pusch Ridge Christian 7

Douglas 65, Catalina 8

Sabino 21, Catalina Foothills 17

Pueblo 7, Cholla 0

Centennial High 35, Cienega 0

Marana 35, Desert View 0

Campo Verde 17, Ironwood Ridge 13

Casteel 56, Mountain View 0

Nogales 45, Rio Rico 0

Tanque Verde 21, Rincon/University 7

Coolidge 21, Sahuarita 14, 2OT

Sahuaro 42, Marcos de Niza 13

Salpointe Catholic 42, Del Valle (El Paso, Texas) 27

Tombstone 68, Antelope Union 83

Tucson 50, Phoenix North 0

Walden Grove 28, Casa Grande 26

Morenci 38, Willcox 6

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.