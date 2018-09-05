Oro Valley Music Festival adds to lineup, reveals food options

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The largest outdoor music festival in Southern Arizona returns Oct. 13 & 14, to Naranja Park and delivers two full days of music along with food options as well. Oro Valley Music Festival (#OVMF2018) will feature a variety of food choices including:
- Lalo’s Taco Shop, As the owner says, “Everyday should be taco Tuesday.”
- The Culinary Graduate Food Truck, Enjoy a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches, turkey melts and tacos with some mac-n-cheese balls on the side, plus more!
- Fiesta Filipina, Savor in Filipino cuisine with Chicken Adobo, Pork Afritada, Beef Caldereta & more.
- EnjoyaBowls, with names like “The IncrediBowl,” “The Crave-a-Bowl,” and “The UnforgettaBowl, there’s no room for disappointment.
- Tee’s Concession, with a variety of festival food like pizza, hamburgers, cheesesteaks and lobster mac-n-cheese, there’s no room to go hungry.
- Sweet Dough Co., Satisfy that sweet tooth with a variety of flavored donuts. As they say, “It’s a good day for a donut!”
- Copper Corn, Snack on cotton candy & different flavors of popcorn including salted, caramel, cinnamon sugar, & of course, kettle corn.
- Brother Johns BBQ, indulge in the best BBQ that Southern Arizona has to offer.
- Sonoran Snoballs, Cool off with a delicious refreshing snow cone.
- Baskin Robbins, Fun fact: Baskin Robbins has created more than 1,300 unique and delicious ice cream flavors. Try some at #OVMF2018!
- VIP Patrons (food included with ticket)
- VIP patrons will enjoy Brother Johns BBQ. Receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of slow-smoked meats, southern style sides with a southwestern kick and more!
The talent lineup for the two-day #OVMF2018 saw the recent addition of Cassadee Pope to Saturday's schedule. The full lineup features: Sat., Oct. 13:
- Chris Young, super-hot Young delivers his only “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” performance in Arizona at #OVMF2018
- Danielle Bradbery, stepping into her own lane with album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met and season 4 winner of The Voice under Blake Shelton’s tutelage
- Cassadee Pope. First female winner of The Voice takes the stage with her hit song “Wasting All These Tears”
- High Valley, back to their roots with farmhouse sessions, and in 2018 earning their first top 10 single She’s with Me
- Matt Farris, Southwest favorite with the big voice kicks off the two-day #OVMF2018
Sun., Oct. 14:
- O.A.R, Just Like Paradise tour comes to #OVMF2018
- Switchfoot, from surfer dropouts to Christian/alt rock to all around great music performances o Mat Kearney, delivering Time Well Spent born after 100-plus hours in songs never heard, while his most beloved hits came together in minutes…
- A Great Big World, delivering their brand of music in ‘a joyous kind of way…’
- MAX, brings his House of Divine tour to #OVMF2018
TICKETS & PARKING. Tickets available at www.OroValleyMusicFestival.com and at Bookmans locations in Tucson, and other locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Flagstaff. Parking available for both days. VIP parking is $10 per day and open to any ticket level. VIP parking is the only onsite parking available. FREE offsite general parking and nearby shuttles to the festival site will be available. • Saturday: $55 adult general admission. $8 children general admission. • Sunday: $48 adult general admission. Children 10 and under free Sunday only • Two-Day Passes: $89.50 adult general admission. $8 children general admission • VIP: $135 1-day VIP. VIP tickets include exclusive access to VIP area, Oro Valley Music Festival VIP wristband, VIP-only express entrance, private bars, two drink tickets, private air-conditioned flushable restrooms with sinks, FREE catered VIP meal and a preferred elevated viewing area for music performances. Limited seating. $200 2-day VIP. All the benefits of the VIP ticket, for two full days of the festival's musical entertainment schedule.
Gates open at 12:30 pm both days; music begins at 1:30 pm. Oro Valley Music Festival returns to its home at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr. Oro Valley, Ariz. 85737 and promises again to deliver memories, music and a selection of food and drink options.
