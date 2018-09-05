Oro Valley Music Festival adds to lineup, reveals food options

By | September 5, 2018 at 8:51 PM MST - Updated September 12 at 11:35 AM

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The largest outdoor music festival in Southern Arizona returns Oct. 13 & 14, to Naranja Park and delivers two full days of music along with food options as well. Oro Valley Music Festival (#OVMF2018) will feature a variety of food choices including:

  • Lalo’s Taco Shop, As the owner says, “Everyday should be taco Tuesday.”
  • The Culinary Graduate Food Truck, Enjoy a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches, turkey melts and tacos with some mac-n-cheese balls on the side, plus more!
  • Fiesta Filipina, Savor in Filipino cuisine with Chicken Adobo, Pork Afritada, Beef Caldereta & more.
  • EnjoyaBowls, with names like “The IncrediBowl,” “The Crave-a-Bowl,” and “The UnforgettaBowl, there’s no room for disappointment.
  • Tee’s Concession, with a variety of festival food like pizza, hamburgers, cheesesteaks and lobster mac-n-cheese, there’s no room to go hungry.
  • Sweet Dough Co., Satisfy that sweet tooth with a variety of flavored donuts. As they say, “It’s a good day for a donut!”
  • Copper Corn, Snack on cotton candy & different flavors of popcorn including salted, caramel, cinnamon sugar, & of course, kettle corn.
  • Brother Johns BBQ, indulge in the best BBQ that Southern Arizona has to offer.
  • Sonoran Snoballs, Cool off with a delicious refreshing snow cone.
  • Baskin Robbins, Fun fact: Baskin Robbins has created more than 1,300 unique and delicious ice cream flavors. Try some at #OVMF2018!
  • VIP Patrons (food included with ticket)
  • VIP patrons will enjoy Brother Johns BBQ. Receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of slow-smoked meats, southern style sides with a southwestern kick and more!

The talent lineup for the two-day #OVMF2018 saw the recent addition of Cassadee Pope to Saturday's schedule. The full lineup features: Sat., Oct. 13:

  1. Chris Young, super-hot Young delivers his only “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour” performance in Arizona at #OVMF2018
  2. Danielle Bradbery, stepping into her own lane with album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met and season 4 winner of The Voice under Blake Shelton’s tutelage
  3. Cassadee Pope. First female winner of The Voice takes the stage with her hit song “Wasting All These Tears”
  4. High Valley, back to their roots with farmhouse sessions, and in 2018 earning their first top 10 single She’s with Me
  5. Matt Farris, Southwest favorite with the big voice kicks off the two-day #OVMF2018

Sun., Oct. 14:

  1. O.A.R, Just Like Paradise tour comes to #OVMF2018
  2. Switchfoot, from surfer dropouts to Christian/alt rock to all around great music performances o Mat Kearney, delivering Time Well Spent born after 100-plus hours in songs never heard, while his most beloved hits came together in minutes…
  3. A Great Big World, delivering their brand of music in ‘a joyous kind of way…’
  4. MAX, brings his House of Divine tour to #OVMF2018

TICKETS & PARKING. Tickets available at www.OroValleyMusicFestival.com and at Bookmans locations in Tucson, and other locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Flagstaff. Parking available for both days. VIP parking is $10 per day and open to any ticket level. VIP parking is the only onsite parking available. FREE offsite general parking and nearby shuttles to the festival site will be available. • Saturday: $55 adult general admission. $8 children general admission. • Sunday: $48 adult general admission. Children 10 and under free Sunday only • Two-Day Passes: $89.50 adult general admission. $8 children general admission • VIP: $135 1-day VIP. VIP tickets include exclusive access to VIP area, Oro Valley Music Festival VIP wristband, VIP-only express entrance, private bars, two drink tickets, private air-conditioned flushable restrooms with sinks, FREE catered VIP meal and a preferred elevated viewing area for music performances. Limited seating. $200 2-day VIP. All the benefits of the VIP ticket, for two full days of the festival's musical entertainment schedule.

Gates open at 12:30 pm both days; music begins at 1:30 pm. Oro Valley Music Festival returns to its home at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr. Oro Valley, Ariz. 85737 and promises again to deliver memories, music and a selection of food and drink options.

