Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum once again makes list of top 20 U.S. museums

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Once again the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is listed among the top museums in the U.S., according to a new survey by the travel site, Trip Advisor.
The Desert Museum made the top 20, coming in at #18 on the Traveler's Choice awards. According to a news release from Trip Advisor, they used an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums across the globe during a one year period.
Top five museums in the U.S.:
- National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – New York, NY
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, NY
- The National WWII Museum – New Orleans, LA
- Art Institute of Chicago – Chicago, IL
- USS Midway Museum — San Diego, CA
Top 5 World Museums:
- Musée d’Orsay – Paris, France
- National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – New York, NY
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, NY
- The British Museum — London, UK
- Prado National Museum — Madrid, Spain
For the complete list of winners from the 2018 Travelers' Choice awards for Museums, as well as reviews and candid traveler photos, go to: TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Museums.
