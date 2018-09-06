Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum once again makes list of top 20 U.S. museums

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Source: Trip Advisor)
By Elizabeth Walton | September 6, 2018 at 7:04 PM MST - Updated September 18 at 4:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Once again the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is listed among the top museums in the U.S., according to a new survey by the travel site, Trip Advisor. Like we southern Arizonan's didn't already know this!

The Desert Museum made the top 20, coming in at #18 on the Traveler's Choice awards. According to a news release from Trip Advisor, they used an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums across the globe during a one year period.

Top five museums in the U.S.:

  1. National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – New York, NY     
  2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, NY         
  3. The National WWII Museum – New Orleans, LA            
  4. Art Institute of Chicago – Chicago, IL                
  5. USS Midway Museum — San Diego, CA

Top 5 World Museums:

  1. Musée d’Orsay – Paris, France 
  2. National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – New York, NY
  3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York, NY
  4. The British Museum — London, UK 
  5. Prado National Museum — Madrid, Spain

