OV White Castle HOF’er is excited for Arizona’s first restaurant

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - August 24, 2018, was a big day for fans of White Castle living in Arizona.
The Columbus, Ohio, burger chain announced they will open their first restaurant in the state in Scottsdale next year. Specific dates have yet to be announced.
However, the biggest fan of the popular sliders lives in Oro Valley, and is a member of the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame.
"Back in the 80's, I was actually having a whole lot of them imported to California, to the Los Angeles area," says Tom Van Keuren, a Minnesota native who grew up blocks away from a restaurant. He would take orders for around 30 other cravers from around Southern California. "The total number of cases in three years exceeded three thousand."
In 2015, his son submitted his story to White Castle, and he was picked.
"I figure I'm in pretty good company because the year after I was inducted, Alice Cooper was inducted," says Van Keuren with a smile.
White Castle began shipping their burgers frozen to grocery stores across the country during the 90's; a decision Van Keuren was told was made partly because of him and other cravers.
"During my induction the president (of White Castle) told me the fact that I had imported so any and other people had also was actually instrumental in their decision to distribute them countrywide."
So what does he think about his favorite burger chain opening up their first Arizona location next year?
"I immediately thought why didn't they have one in Tucson, why didn't they bring one here so I wouldn't have to drive for two hours to get fresh White Castle burgers! I'm not going to be driving to Scottsdale every week just for that, but I'm sure I will every once in a while."
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.