OVERTIME: Nogales' dominance over Rio Rico is real

RIO RICO, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nogales said this week, their rivalry with Santa Cruz County neighbor Rio Rico was more a fan thing than a player thing.
When the whistle blew Friday night, you could have fooled the packed crowd at Rio Rico Stadium.
Fights and ejections marred a 45-0 victory by the Apaches (2-1) who have won all 11 games in a series with the Hawks that started in 1997.
Not much went right for the turnover-prone Hawks (1-3) who are in their third season under Zach Davila.
Nogales quarterback Oscar Felix and wide receiver Alex Ramos connected on a pair of first half scoring strikes (23 and 77 yards) as the Apaches raced to a 34-0 first half lead.
Felix finished the night with 201 yards passing with five touchdowns, three to Ramos who caught all three of his passing for touchdowns (118 yards).
Jesus Granados led the ground attack with 126 rushing yards on 17 carries. Sophomore Pedro Rodriguez had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.
The Apaches employ a kicking duo that features Maile Vasquez, the first female player in program history and foreign exchange student Mate Domeny. The Slovakian, who arrived in the United States just a month ago, made his first field goal (34 yards) of the season late in the second quarter.
Vasquez finished 6-for-6 on PATs (point after touchdowns) and has now made nine on the season.
Rio Rico travels to Casa Grande in Week 5 while Nogales visits Walden Grove.
