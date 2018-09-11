3rd annual Women Warriors event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Women Warriors is inviting all of Tucson's female Veterans to an event held at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel by Reid Park (at 445 South Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711) Grand Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 Col.
Colonel Wanda Wright, the Director of the Arizona Department of Veterans', Jessica Treece, and Stephanie Roberts are scheduled to speak, and the guest of honor is Sophie Yazzie a 104-year-old Navajo WWII female veteran.
The event will include a free meal for female veterans and their guests, access to free clothing and personal hygiene products, free haircuts, massages, makeovers and the DJ stylings of Pete and Jovi's Five Star Productions. There will be chances to win prizes and gifts.
This year the event is focusing on healing, healing minds, bodies and spirits. There will be organizations such as Gift Horse, Find Your Fins, PGA Hope, Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, Amanda Freed Meditation and Yoga and Connected Warriors. There will also be agencies there from the Department of Veterans' Services, Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System, Rally Point Arizona, Primavera Project Action for Veterans, and more.
While event organizers have secured several donations, they are still working to secure additional donations including but not limited to, personal hygiene products, interview clothing, purses, accessories, and this is new to the wish list baby items such as diapers, and clothing for veteran mothers to be.
Those interested in donating are asked to email Women Warriors at ww2@womenwarriors2.com.
This event is for female Veterans who are experiencing homelessness, eviction, suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or are currently struggling with transitioning to civilian life after serving their country.
