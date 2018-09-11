Operation School Bell in Tucson opens its doors for the new school year

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Assistance League of Tucson opened Operation School Bell's doors once again on Friday, Sept. 7 and welcomed the first busload of Tucson area children to pick out their new school clothes.
Operation School Bell is the flagship philanthropic program of Assistance League. The program furnishes new school clothes for school children in need in the Tucson area. In 2018, the Assistance League will be assisting children from 40 Title I schools, and four agencies in the Tucson area.
"This year our goal is to provide school clothes to 4,900 children which means that we will dress our 70,000th child this year," said Kim Sparling, the organization's President in a recent news release. "This includes both uniform and non-uniform schools."
Children in kindergarten through 8th grade are brought to the Philanthropic Programs Center on Alvernon, which is set up just like a small department store. With help from member volunteers, children pick out their own clothes, a backpack in their favorite color, and an age-appropriate book to take home. They also are given a voucher for a pair of new shoes from Payless Shoe Source.
Those children, who are not able to come to the Assistance League's Center are met at a local JC Penney store where program volunteers greet them and help them find new school clothes.
"The impact of the program is felt in so many ways. Children who can attend school in new clothes that help them fit in are less likely to be bullied and they can look forward to attending school with dignity," said Marlette Saul, Vice President Philanthropic Programs.
According to Sally Johnson, program chair, in the six years she has managed Operation School Bell, she has seen children from broken homes, foster children, children from homeless families and many who have lived under other extreme circumstances. "We are dedicated to giving hope, to providing each child with a fair chance, and letting them know that we really care about them."
Since the inception of Operation School Bell in 1994 the organization has provided new clothes to more than 65,000 area school children.
Visit ALTucson.org for more information.
