TUSD parents upset over rap lyric homework assignment

"The Tucson Unified School District is aware of the situation. Assistant Superintendent Richard Sanchez and Utterback Middle School Principal Ms. Sanders are addressing the issue with the teacher in question and making sure the district follows all Due Process procedures outlined for our employees.We have been informed that the students were learning about "Theme" and were provided lyrics from various songs as part of the assignment.As this relates to a personnel issue, we do want to ensure you it is being addressed. However, per employee rights, we cannot provide further details."