TUSD parents upset over rap lyric homework assignment

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rap lyrics referencing sex, drugs and "a good day" have some parents of Tucson Unified School District students questioning the educational value of a homework assignment.
Some seventh grade students at Utterback Middle School shared the lesson with their parents Thursday, Sept. 6. It asks students to evaluate theme in the lyrics of Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day."
"What teacher would think this is okay to send home with their students?" asked one parent in a social media post. The mother, asking to remain anonymous, said the lyrics and content of the song seemed inappropriate for a school assignment.
Ashanti Holmes, who was picking up her daughter after school Monday, said she was unsure about the choice of song but she understood an educator's desire to connect with students.
Holmes said the teacher in question is popular with most students and is one of her daughter's favorites.
The school principal and a TUSD administrator are investigating the situation, according to a statement from the district's communications team.
