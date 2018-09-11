Sahuarita police searching for shoplifting suspect

SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a weekend shoplifting incident.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot tall, weighing 190 pounds with tattoos on both legs, he also had a mustache and goatee.
According to the SPD news release, the incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 a.m. at the Walmart at 18680 S Nogales Hwy, where the suspect then forcibly removed a display model lap top and reportedly several other items, before leaving the store.
The suspect was seen on video walking out of the store and leaving the area in a black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sahaurita Police department Tip Line at 344-7847 or 911.
