Sahuarita police searching for shoplifting suspect
By Elizabeth Walton | September 10, 2018 at 10:19 PM MST - Updated September 12 at 9:00 AM
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a weekend shoplifting incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot tall, weighing 190 pounds with tattoos on both legs, he also had a mustache and goatee.

According to the SPD news release, the incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 a.m. at the Walmart at 18680 S Nogales Hwy, where the suspect then forcibly removed a display model lap top and reportedly several other items, before leaving the store.

The suspect was seen on video walking out of the store and leaving the area in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sahaurita Police department Tip Line at 344-7847 or 911.

