TFD puts out laundry room fire in east-side apartment complex

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several 911 calls about a laundry room fire led Tucson Fire Department crews to the Yardz on Kolb apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
TFD crews arrived at the 1300 block of South Kolb Road to find smoke and flames coming from a structure on the west end of the complex. Crews determined quickly that the building was separate from any of the apartments.
According to TFD it took crews 10 minutes, with 23 firefighters to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported for crews or residents in the apartment complex, according to TFD.
Fire Investigators, Building Safety and utilities technicians also responded to the fire. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.