UPDATE: 95-year-old Tucson man found

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Good news update, 95-year-old Kenneth Morgan has been found, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, a college student, who had seen the missing person reports distributed by the media, saw the Silver Cadillac Deville and contacted authorities.
Morgan was found inside the vehicle and was returned to his family unharmed.
A Silver Alert had also been issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for Morgan who had last been seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near Orange Grove Road.
