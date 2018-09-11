Red Cross volunteer heading to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Florence preps

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There has been a call out for help and a local man has answered that call. He is heading to Raleigh, NC.
As the folks living there and in other parts of the state, as well as neighboring states prepare for Hurricane Florence.
Red Cross Volunteer Larry Padgett is going on his 5th deployment. He left Tucson Monday night for his assignment, working with people in the shelters.
Padgett says, he like the mission of the Red Cross and that's why he joined. He told Tucson News Now, once he gets to Raleigh, he will know more about his assignment.
He has been volunteering with the Red Cross for the last five years. He says helping people in need is very rewarding.
