UPDATE: Police say suspect died in officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man who was shot by Tucson police officers died at the scene, police said.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of S. Ninth Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. There were reports that a man was fighting with family members.
Police got the family out of the home safely, then spent two hours talking with the suspect, who they learned had cut himself several times.
The man eventually came out, but two officers fire shots at some point after he exited the home.
No officers were injured.
Police are still investigating why the officers fired their weapons.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
