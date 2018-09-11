PACC participating in PetSmart National Adoption Weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a new 'fur'ever friend? This weekend is your chance, as Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees at three participating PetSmart locations and the main shelter location (4000 North Silverbell Road).
This is part of the PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend, from Friday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 16. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the following locations:
- PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore
- PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target
- PetSmart at Irvington & I-19
There are 400 dogs and puppies and 250 cats and kittens waiting for their 'fur'ever families.
A $19 licensing fee will apply to adult dogs. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
After adopting, share a picture with your new best friend on social media using the hashtags for PetSmart National Adoption Weekend: #Iadopted #adoptlove and #PACCpets.
PACC's normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. However, the shelter will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 12 for staff training.
