More than 1,000 expected to climb stadium stairs in honor of attack victims

"My alarm goes off at 2:45 a.m. 2:46 I'm putting my clothing on," Rowan said of his daily routine. "I have my team over my heart, I have my team in my pocket, I have my team in my car, I have my team in my jacket so they never miss a call. I lost 10 of my men, out of 15, going in. But not only that, I lost 343 brothers."