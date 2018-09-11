9/11 remembered, first responders honored at Oro Valley retirement village

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Dozens of local first responders and law enforcement officers were honored during a moving tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 at the Mountain View Retirement Village's 7th Annual First Responders Appreciation Block Party.
"It's amazing the support that we have had from the public," said Oro Valley Public Information Officer Carmen Trevizo. "In this day and age where it seems like there is so much division, it is really inspiring."
Trevizo remembers going for a jog 17 years ago today, while listening to the radio on her headphones.
"I was running down Naranja, and I just remember the newscast coming out that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. What a profound experience, I will never forget it."
After a ceremony with guest speakers that included Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, the public was invited to hangout and learn more about those that protect them.
"I think we need to remember what happened 17 years ago this morning," says Sheriff Napier. "We once were very cohesive country we came together after 9/11 and I think we need ti remind ourselves what a great country this is."
"We really do just feel the love for the community today," says Trevizo. "We will just never forget what happened today, 17 years ago."
