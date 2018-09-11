Sonoran Corridor: ADOT wants to know what the public thinks

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nearly halfway through a three-year environmental study, state and federal transportation officials want public input on a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport.
The Sonoran Corridor has been designated as a high-priority corridor under the federal Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It would support and connect the economy of southern Arizona and the entire state. It also would reduce travel distances south of Tucson and relieve congestion at the current interchange of I-10 and I-19 southwest of downtown Tucson.
State and federal officials are identifying and studying a range of possible corridors along with the opportunities and constraints of each. The study considers the potential social, economic and natural environment impacts of the alternatives, as well as the impact of not building a freeway in this area.
The Tier 1 Environmental Impact Study is a three-year process developed in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. Expected to be completed in 2020, the Tier 1 study is evaluating multiple 2,000-foot-wide corridor alternatives that would connect I-19 and I-10 south of the Tucson International Airport. The study will evaluate a no-build alternative and multiple build alternatives to determine a recommendation that is based on technical analysis and other factors, including public input.
A future Tier 2 environmental study would advance the Tier 1 recommendations to identify the specific project alignment, effects and mitigation. There is no timeline or funding identified for the Tier 2 study.
Soncor Fact Sheet by Tucson News Now on Scribd
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.