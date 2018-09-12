Virtual fire tool helps with fire safety

The fire district is using what they call a virtual fire extinguisher. They use it to teach kids and adults the proper way to use an extinguisher, without the mess. There's a monitor that lights up and looks like a fire. The kids and people will get 2 fire extinguisher. They shoot out a laser that goes on the screen and puts out the fire. Golder Ranch FD has had the kit for about a year, taking it to schools, businesses and even senior homes.