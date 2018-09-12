Virtual fire tool helps with fire safety

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Making fire safety fun and educational. That's what the Golder Ranch Fire District firefighters are doing, with a little help from technology.
"I am surprised by the amount of people in any age group that don't know how to use a fire extinguisher," said Brenda Staggs, Fire Inspector. "They say, well I have had it under my sink all these years but I never had to use it."
The fire district is using what they call a virtual fire extinguisher. They use it to teach kids and adults the proper way to use an extinguisher, without the mess. There's a monitor that lights up and looks like a fire. The kids and people will get 2 fire extinguisher. They shoot out a laser that goes on the screen and puts out the fire. Golder Ranch FD has had the kit for about a year, taking it to schools, businesses and even senior homes.
"It gives people that didactic that skill that something to hold in their hand to actually make it work," said Staggs.
The rules of using a fire extinguisher are called P.A.S.S.
P is for pull the pin. A is for aim the extinguisher. S is for squeeze the handle. The last S is for sweep the fire extinguisher back and fourth to get the fire out.
The latest class that went through the training. A group of special needs students from CDO High School. The students are in a life skills class. They were at the Golder Ranch Fire station near Oracle and Linda Vista. Learning the basics about fire safety and fire extinguishers.
"It was like amazing. I have never seen those things before, but I know that fires are dangerous," said Tessa Macchenano a freshman at CDO, who was learning about fire safety in a life skills class.
The lesson on fire extinguishers seemed to be a hit with the students.
"It's like a video game, it's pretend fire looks like a real fire," said Tessa.
"A fire extinguisher is like a good insurance plan," said Staggs."You are glad you have it, but you hope you never have to use it, but you need to know how to work it in case there's an emergency."
