Email Teresa | Facebook | Twitter

Teresa Jun anchors the 5 p.m. KOLD as well as the 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. FOX 11 newscasts on weeknights.

Teresa received a 2011 Emmy award in the category of "Spot News Reporting." She also earned Emmy nominations in 2008 and 2009, in the categories of "General Assignment Report" and "On-Camera Talent – Reporter."



Before coming to Arizona, Teresa worked at KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon as weekend anchor and reporter.



Teresa was born in South Korea, but grew up in Los Angeles, California. She attended UCLA, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Communications. She then attended graduate school at USC, obtaining a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism.



After graduating, Teresa worked in the Los Angeles bureau of ABC NewsOne, the network's satellite feed service. She also reported and anchored for a cable news program in Hawthorne, California.



Teresa is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association.