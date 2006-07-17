Email Damien

Damien Alameda is an award-winning sports broadcast journalist who has had a front-row seat to some of the Arizona's most significant athletic events and achievements. From Super Bowls to Sweet Sixteens, Damien has traveled the country painting the sporting picture for fans back home in the Old Pueblo while armed with only a camera, microphone, tripod, and laptop editor.

A native of Los Angeles, Damien shares a connection to Phoenix Suns point guard Steve Nash – both are alumni of Santa Clara University. His sportscasting journey began on the SCU campus, wound through the San Francisco Bay Area, made a stop in El Paso, Texas, then turned back west and landed him in Tucson in 2006.

He started at KOLD as the weekend sports anchor before becoming the Sports Director in 2007. During this time he has earned several accolades including an Emmy and Associated Press Award for sports reporting. While he works hard at his craft, he finds it difficult to define his occupation as "work." He takes his responsibility of informing and entertaining his audience very seriously and recognizes how privileged he is to be in this position.

If you have an idea you feel would make for compelling sports television please email Damien at dalameda@tucsonnewsnow.com. Also be sure to follow him on Twitter at DAlamedaKOLD.